87,476 Shares in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Bought by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 87,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000. AXS Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Global Medical REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,297,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,770,000 after acquiring an additional 63,568 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 18.2% in the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,423,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,865,000 after buying an additional 527,973 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,363,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,572,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after acquiring an additional 150,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $24,828,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMRE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT Trading Down 0.4 %

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

NYSE:GMRE opened at $9.35 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $612.61 million, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 336.00%.

About Global Medical REIT

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.