89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for 89bio’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 89bio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio Price Performance

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. 89bio has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $173.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at 89bio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,172,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,971,468.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,955,410 shares in the company, valued at $68,508,886.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the third quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth $34,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth $43,000.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.