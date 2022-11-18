9,319 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Diamondback Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG traded down $8.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.37. 106,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $168.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.48 and its 200 day moving average is $135.09.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

