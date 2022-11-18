AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,854,525. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $115.01 and a one year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $273.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.32.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

