Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $20,723,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 42.2% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.77. The company had a trading volume of 29,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,351. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.92. The stock has a market cap of $178.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

