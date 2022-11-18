Adam K. Peterson Acquires 45,000 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $874,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,279,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,306,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
RE/MAX Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $18.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $345.66 million, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.27. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50.
RE/MAX Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.28%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RE/MAX
Analyst Ratings Changes
RMAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading decreased their target price on RE/MAX from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on RE/MAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
RE/MAX Company Profile
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.