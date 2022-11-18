Adam K. Peterson Acquires 45,000 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $874,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,279,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,306,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RE/MAX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $18.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $345.66 million, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.27. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RE/MAX

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 58.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in RE/MAX by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in RE/MAX by 27.4% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 92,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in RE/MAX during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in RE/MAX by 9.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading decreased their target price on RE/MAX from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on RE/MAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

RE/MAX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.