Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.60-$12.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.00 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.10 billion. Advance Auto Parts also updated its FY22 guidance to $12.60-12.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.07.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $148.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $147.48 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,608 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,850,000 after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 603.6% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 114,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after acquiring an additional 98,391 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

