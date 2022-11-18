AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DWUS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DWUS – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.49 and last traded at $33.49. 302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.90.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.