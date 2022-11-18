Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Given a $66.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AFL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.58.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.65. 44,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,807. Aflac has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $71.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average of $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 8,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

