Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.58.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $71.63. 49,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $71.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average of $59.27.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFL. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,190,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,370,000 after acquiring an additional 30,827 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 111,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 24,721 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 36,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,700,000 after acquiring an additional 97,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 20,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

