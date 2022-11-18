AIA Group Ltd Boosts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 446.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE GIS opened at $79.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,349 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

