AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 484.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.1% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 55,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 152,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 70,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $82.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.77. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $163.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

