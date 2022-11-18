AIA Group Ltd Has $466,000 Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 407.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.3% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LBRDK. Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

About Liberty Broadband

Shares of LBRDK opened at $88.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.41. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $168.07.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.