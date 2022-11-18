AIA Group Ltd Has $894,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,239 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,530 shares of company stock valued at $8,015,916. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR opened at $259.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $188.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

