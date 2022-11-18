AIA Group Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lennar from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.21.

LEN opened at $85.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.27. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

