AIA Group Ltd Sells 41,600 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 68.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.5 %

Bank of America stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $298.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

