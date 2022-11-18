AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Director Buys C$368,104.00 in Stock

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$368,104.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,864,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$38,095,451.06.
Peter Grenville Schoch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Peter Grenville Schoch sold 5,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.40, for a total value of C$37,000.00.
- On Thursday, November 10th, Peter Grenville Schoch sold 32,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total value of C$241,280.00.
AirBoss of America Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of BOS stock traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,494. The stock has a market capitalization of C$199.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.66. AirBoss of America Corp. has a one year low of C$5.62 and a one year high of C$47.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
Featured Stories
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.