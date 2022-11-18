AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Director Buys C$368,104.00 in Stock

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$368,104.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,864,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$38,095,451.06.

Peter Grenville Schoch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Peter Grenville Schoch sold 5,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.40, for a total value of C$37,000.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Peter Grenville Schoch sold 32,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total value of C$241,280.00.

Shares of BOS stock traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,494. The stock has a market capitalization of C$199.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.66. AirBoss of America Corp. has a one year low of C$5.62 and a one year high of C$47.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.63.

BOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$14.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.64.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

