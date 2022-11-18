Akre Capital Management LLC Buys 43,793 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,793 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for 12.4% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Akre Capital Management LLC owned about 3.11% of Moody’s worth $1,551,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $290.27. 8,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,449. The company has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $403.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.10.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.73.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.