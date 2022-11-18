Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Short Interest Down 6.7% in October

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

ALK stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.23.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Melius began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.