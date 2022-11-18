Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

ALDX opened at $5.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $310.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

