Aleph Zero (AZERO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.35 Million

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $153.59 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00004961 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aleph Zero has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 185,784,262 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars.

