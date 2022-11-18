Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up 3.2% of Herbst Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $543,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 67.5% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 30,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,108,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,456,000 after buying an additional 134,107 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 150,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.78. The company had a trading volume of 166,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,917. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.46. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $42.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

