Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

NYSE ALEX opened at $19.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 89,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 47,069 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

