Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance
NYSE ALEX opened at $19.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin
Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.
