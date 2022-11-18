Algorand (ALGO) Trading Down 11.3% This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.99 billion and $125.51 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001673 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00078595 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00060741 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000420 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022912 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005629 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000276 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,327,468,484 coins and its circulating supply is 7,105,247,062 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

