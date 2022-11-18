Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target Raised to C$70.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ANCTF. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. National Bank Financial raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 1.2 %
Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $46.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.41. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of $35.26 and a 12-month high of $48.35.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alimentation Couche-Tard (ANCTF)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.