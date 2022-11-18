Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target Raised to C$70.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ANCTF. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. National Bank Financial raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 1.2 %

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $46.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.41. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of $35.26 and a 12-month high of $48.35.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Cuts Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

