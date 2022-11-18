ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $66.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $53.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALE. Guggenheim reduced their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered ALLETE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $64.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $68.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Strs Ohio grew its stake in ALLETE by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in ALLETE by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

