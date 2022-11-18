Alliance Global Partners Cuts Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Price Target to $2.25

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $12.00 to $2.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Motus GI from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Motus GI from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of MOTS opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Motus GI by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80,938 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Motus GI by 73.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

