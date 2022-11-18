Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

