Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) is Eagle Health Investments LP’s 8th Largest Position

Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,136 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for 5.1% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $110,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $8.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.73. 12,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,248. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $236.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.37.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.