Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) is Eagle Health Investments LP’s 8th Largest Position

Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,136 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for 5.1% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $110,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $8.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.73. 12,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,248. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $236.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($1.55). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The business had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.72) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

