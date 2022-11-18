Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Titan International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Stock Up 0.1 %

TWI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.75. 4,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,894. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $926.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In related news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $366,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $366,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $118,474.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,023.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

