Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $540,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMN traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,505. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMN. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

