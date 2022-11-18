Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises 0.9% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,092,000 after purchasing an additional 395,795 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,923,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,948,000 after purchasing an additional 250,592 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.1 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.00.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.72. 186,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,386. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $274.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

