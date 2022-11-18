Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.2 %

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Shares of TXRH stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.24. 8,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,937. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TXRH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Articles

