Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Malibu Boats as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 5,752.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,751. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.60. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $76.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $353.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

