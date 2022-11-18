Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,998 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 32.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 20.0% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,327,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $40.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01. Galapagos NV has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $72.11.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLPG. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Galapagos from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Galapagos from €60.00 ($61.86) to €50.00 ($51.55) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Galapagos from €50.00 ($51.55) to €40.00 ($41.24) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

