Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 54,759 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 358.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,759 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APAM opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.72. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $50.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

APAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

