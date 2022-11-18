Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Price Target Lowered to €35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €45.00 ($46.39) to €35.00 ($36.08) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alstom from €37.00 ($38.14) to €32.00 ($32.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

ALSMY stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. Alstom has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

