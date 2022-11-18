AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Shares Up 0.2%

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.85. 108,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 77,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

