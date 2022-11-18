AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:AMCIU – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.92. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

About AMCI Acquisition Corp. II

(Get Rating)

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in companies that provides energy transition and/or decarbonization solutions to the industrial complex.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMCI Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCI Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.