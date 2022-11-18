American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.97-$5.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.19-$5.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cfra dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.60.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day moving average of $94.48. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 35.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in American Electric Power by 89.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 129,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 61,045 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $4,176,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 148.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 210,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 125,656 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

