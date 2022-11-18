American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) PT Lowered to C$3.75 at Scotiabank

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.35 to C$3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HOT.UN stock opened at C$2.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$218.18 million and a P/E ratio of 23.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.33. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$2.72 and a 1 year high of C$4.53.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.