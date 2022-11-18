American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the software maker on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd.

American Software has a payout ratio of 125.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect American Software to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 133.3%.

American Software Price Performance

American Software stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 383,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.51 million, a P/E ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.41 million. American Software had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $78,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Software news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $78,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President H Allan Dow purchased 3,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Software

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of American Software by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMSWA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of American Software from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

Recommended Stories

