American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,316 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 14.7% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Avenir Corp owned 0.13% of American Tower worth $153,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 180.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,149 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in American Tower by 43.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,764,000 after acquiring an additional 824,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.47.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

American Tower Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.03. 49,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.95. The firm has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

