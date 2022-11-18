Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust Sells 30,000 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) CFO Megan Faust sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 21st, Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

Amkor Technology stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,948. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.31. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

