Analysts’ Downgrades for November 18th (APR.UN, ATO, BKKVF, CMPNF, COIN, CTTAY, DLB, EMBVF, FOXA, GTLS)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, November 18th:

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$14.00.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bakkavor Group (OTC:BKKVF)

was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $77.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $133.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $228.00.

Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a sell rating. BNP Paribas currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €25.00 ($25.77) price target on the stock.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. Lake Street Capital currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

RH (NYSE:RH) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $270.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $274.00.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $3.60 price target on the stock.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Swire Properties (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

