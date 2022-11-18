Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Flowserve (FLS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Flowserve (NYSE: FLS) recently:

11/3/2022 – Flowserve had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Flowserve had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Flowserve had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Flowserve had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Flowserve had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Flowserve is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Flowserve had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Flowserve had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $25.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Flowserve had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Flowserve had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00.

NYSE:FLS opened at $31.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.04. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $872.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.17 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.41%. Flowserve’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,106,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,613 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth $163,840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,920,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,564,000 after buying an additional 1,864,418 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,909,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter worth about $37,511,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

