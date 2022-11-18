Analysts Set AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Target Price at $56.73

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APP shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AppLovin from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AppLovin Trading Down 1.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth about $585,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $385,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 17.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APP opened at $14.36 on Friday. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $102.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.43 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

