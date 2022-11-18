Analysts Set Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Target Price at $334.63

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $334.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IT stock opened at $332.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $346.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.27.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total value of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $158,117.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $176,135.15. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,338.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,065 shares of company stock worth $9,126,872. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Gartner by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,892 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,575,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,019,000 after acquiring an additional 544,479 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,262,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 254.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 492,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,187,000 after acquiring an additional 353,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.