Analysts Set Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target at $111.07

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.64.

MRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,225,000 after buying an additional 180,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,977,000 after purchasing an additional 453,050 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,458,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after purchasing an additional 307,184 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $72.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.13. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $154.17.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

