Analysts Set United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) PT at $52.47

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut shares of United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

United Airlines Trading Down 0.1 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 1.7% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 420,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,103.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 230,470 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. United Airlines has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $53.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

